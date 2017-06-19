Halifax police chief proposes publish...

Halifax police chief proposes publishing suicide stats to start conversation

Read more: Cape Breton Post

Halifax's police chief is proposing that suicide statistics be released in an effort to start a conversation on the issue. Chief Jean-Michel Blais raised the idea at a police commission meeting this week, saying the data could come out monthly and wouldn't include specific locations or details on what happened - just the outcomes.

Nova Scotia

