Halifax apartment building extensively damaged by fire
Members of the Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency service work on the scene of an apartment fire on Windsor Street on June 10, 2017. Nineteen people are out of their homes following a fire at an apartment building on Windsor Street in Halifax on Saturday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC