Guilty pleas entered by Portage man on drug charges
Wayne Conrad Ferguson, 39, of Meadows Road, pleaded guilty Wednesday to counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Two other similar charges were dismissed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC