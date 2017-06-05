Green Diamond Equipment rebuilding nine months after fire
The company plans to rebuild on the same property where its previous sales and service centre was razed by a fire on Aug. 26, 2016, at 15 Locke Shore Road. A company spokeswoman said recently that it has retained Lindsay Construction, based in Halifax, N.S., as the primary contractor on the project.
