Girl, 16, charged after crystal meth seized in New Glasgow

12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A young woman is facing a drug possession charge after police seized crystal meth from a home in New Glasgow Friday afternoon. The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit searched a home on Muir's Lane at around 3 p.m. Police seized a quantity of crystal methamphetamine and arrested a 16-year-old young woman from New Glasgow.

Nova Scotia

