Gateway to Nova Scotia, world

Peter MacDonald is the very first Nova Scotian that foreign travellers see as they step off the plane at Halifax Stanfield International Airport. As a Tartan Team volunteer, his job is to greet travellers arriving and departing from Stanfield and direct them to wherever they may need to go, be it to customs officers, washrooms, somewhere to eat, or sometimes just to talk.
