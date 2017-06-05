Former Pictou County physician assumes top role at Doctors Nova Scotia
Recruiting and retaining more family physicians is one of the top priorities for the newly installed president of Doctors Nova Scotia. "We definitely have to work together to try to solve that issue because every Nova Scotian needs family doctors and they need primary care," said Dr. Manoj Vohra, who recently took over the position from outgoing president Dr. Michelle Dow.
