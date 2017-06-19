Former Cape Breton student says school guidance counsellor saved his life
Mental health advocate Mark Henick said parents need to talk to their kids, be open and let the kids know they're a safe person they can speak with. A mental health advocate who attempted suicide when he was a teen growing up in Sydney, N.S., said people should "protest in the streets" if the Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board goes ahead with proposed cuts to some of its guidance counsellor and school psychologist positions.
