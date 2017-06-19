Former associate pastor charged with sex crimes
Michael Fisher, a former associate pastor in Upper Hammonds Plains, N.S., has been charged with sex crimes. The black student adviser at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., has been placed on leave after the RCMP laid sex charges against him in a case that dates back to 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
