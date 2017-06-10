Floating boardwalk on Halifax waterfr...

Floating boardwalk on Halifax waterfront won't be ready for weeks as congestion continues

The temporary sea bridge will have 13 commercial grade floating docks, each 12 metres long and three metres wide. It will be weeks before a floating boardwalk will allow pedestrians to bypass a busy construction site on Halifax's waterfront, even as thousands of cruise ship passengers are expected to flood the downtown core this month.

