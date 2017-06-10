Five injured in multi-vehicle collisi...

Five injured in multi-vehicle collision in Upper Sackville, N.S.: Police

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Emergency crews responded to the 2700 block of Sackville Drive before 4 p.m. The collision closed the road near Upper Sackville. RCMP say three of the five people were seriously injured, but there was no indication the injuries are life-threatening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC