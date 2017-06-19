Fisheries department looking into right whale deaths in the Gulf of St. Lawrence
Fisheries officials are trying to figure out what caused the recent deaths of several endangered right whales in the waters off eastern Canada. The Fisheries Department is raising concern about the deaths of at least five North Atlantic right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
