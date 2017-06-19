First gunshots, now a car fire at New Waterford address

A car was set on fire early Sunday morning at the same King Street residence where 10 gunshots were fired through the home's front window on June 10. But neighbours who spoke with the Post say they aren't worried about the incident and think once the people who live in the house at 416 King Street are gone, the likelihood of further incidents will go with them. Staff Sergeant Ken O'Neill of the Cape Breton Regional Police Service confirmed the New Waterford Volunteer Fire Department was called at 1 a.m. Sunday to put out a fire in a 2002 Dodge Neon parked on the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.