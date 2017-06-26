Fire destroys N.L. apartment complex, leaves dozens homeless in St. John's
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - At least 35 people have been left homeless after a massive fire destroyed multi-unit apartment buildings in St. John's, N.L. Firefighters were called to the fire on Froude Avenue at around 6 p.m. Monday, finding it was already engulfed in flames by the time they arrived. St. John's regional fire department Chief Rick Mackey says fire was billowing from the second storey windows, but they managed to evacuate everyone from the 12 apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|TamK
|2
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Mon
|Concerned
|65
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jun 21
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May '17
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC