Fire at Eyking Farms in Cape Breton d...

Fire at Eyking Farms in Cape Breton destroys store

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CBC News

Crews from the Florence Fire Department were called to the farm, on Millville Highway, at about 2:30 a.m. Cape Breton Regional Police said the cause has not yet been determined, but the fire marshal's office is investigating. Early morning fire destroys Eyking Farm's Market and an office in Milliville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) 14 hr Darly314 64
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May '17 Storm damage 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,618 • Total comments across all topics: 282,013,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC