Fire at Eyking Farms in Cape Breton destroys store
Crews from the Florence Fire Department were called to the farm, on Millville Highway, at about 2:30 a.m. Cape Breton Regional Police said the cause has not yet been determined, but the fire marshal's office is investigating. Early morning fire destroys Eyking Farm's Market and an office in Milliville.
