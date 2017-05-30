Fight over who owns dirt road a 'nightmare' costing N.S. tens of thousands
It's an unremarkable dirt road that weaves for several kilometres into a barely populated part of backwoods Colchester County near Nova Scotia's Minas Basin. Since at least 2012, the thorny dispute of who owns Little York Road in Five Islands has consumed hours upon hours of bureaucrats' time, prompted at least two dozen emails from the local MLA, caught the attention of the premier and cost the province tens of thousands of dollars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC