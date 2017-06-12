Endangered white pelicans venture to Vancouver Island, thrilling bird watchers
American white pelicans have been spotted in several areas of the Island, from Tofino and Parksville, all the way south to a golf course in Victoria. Victoria-area naturalist Ann Nightingale says climate change may have brought the birds further west than usual but she says it's not certain why the pelicans are suddenly interested in Vancouver Island.
