Electrical fire destroys 2014 Chevy Equinox on Bishopville Road
At 9:41 p.m. June 28, Hantsport firefighters received a call for assistance in the 1000 block on Bishopville Road. "The male driver reported that sparks and flames started to come out from underneath the dash of the vehicle," said Hantsport's deputy fire chief Paul Maynard.
