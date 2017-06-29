Electrical fire destroys 2014 Chevy E...

Electrical fire destroys 2014 Chevy Equinox on Bishopville Road

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

At 9:41 p.m. June 28, Hantsport firefighters received a call for assistance in the 1000 block on Bishopville Road. "The male driver reported that sparks and flames started to come out from underneath the dash of the vehicle," said Hantsport's deputy fire chief Paul Maynard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) 59 min tnox 3
News Ontario man and woman charged with vehicle thef... 12 hr coast 2 coast 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 early greetings 67
News New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16) Jun 26 TamK 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 282,136,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC