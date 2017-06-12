Elderly woman who pushed 79-year-old man won't be charged in his death:RCMP
The Mounties have decided against laying charges in the Nova Scotia nursing home death of a 79-year-old man who was pushed by a female resident, fell down and injured his head. Gordon Birchell died on Oct. 29 last year, several days after the push and fall at the Ivy Meadows home in the Halifax suburb of Beaver Bank.
