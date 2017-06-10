Duncan Davies wins Wingham Prize Shoot

Wingham winners: Grand aggregate winners from the Wingham Rifle Club Prize Shoot were Ricki Li target rifle C-grade, John Kent F standard A-grade, Nick De Bellis F standard B-grade Duncan Davies target rifle A-grade, Andrew Beavis F open division, David Smith target rifle B-grade. Davies won by four centres over defending champion Peter Thurtell from Wingham Rifle Club.

