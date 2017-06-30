Drunken man enters unlocked Halifax-a...

Drunken man enters unlocked Halifax-area home for cup of tea, snack and nap

The Chronicle Herald

A drunken man stumbled into a Halifax-area home early Friday, making himself tea and a snack before taking a nap on the stranger's sofa. Police say the man entered the unlocked Timberlea, N.S., residence and had a cup of tea with some jam on a tortilla wrap before falling into a deep sleep on the living room sofa.

Nova Scotia

