Driver, 87, charged after school bus collision sends 10 students to hospital
Ten Nova Scotia schoolchildren suffered minor injuries when an SUV struck their school bus as they were en route to a field trip Thursday. Amherst police said the SUV driver, an 87-year-old man, failed to yield at an intersection shortly before 10 a.m. Darcy MacRae, spokesperson for the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board, said 10 students from Cyrus Eaton Elementary School in Pugwash, N.S., were taken to hospital but none of their injuries were considered serious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
|Ontario premier says she's focused on the econo...
|May 5
|300 Billion Debt eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC