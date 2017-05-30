Driver, 87, charged after school bus collision sends 10 students to hospital

Ten Nova Scotia schoolchildren suffered minor injuries when an SUV struck their school bus as they were en route to a field trip Thursday. Amherst police said the SUV driver, an 87-year-old man, failed to yield at an intersection shortly before 10 a.m. Darcy MacRae, spokesperson for the Chignecto-Central Regional School Board, said 10 students from Cyrus Eaton Elementary School in Pugwash, N.S., were taken to hospital but none of their injuries were considered serious.

