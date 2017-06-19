Devonshire rink in Halifax to be demolished
The Devonshire arena in Halifax will be torn down but the land will be retained, possibly for a new community centre. Halifax regional council approved a new report on rinks in the municipality Tuesday, meaning one facility will be demolished next year.
