Death of Sydney Mines teen deemed 'tragic accident' by Nova Scotia police watchdog
The Nova Scotia police watchdog announced on Thursday that the death of 15-year-old male in Sydney Mines was the result of a tragic accident. The Serious Incident Response Team report says that Kobe Pink's body was found by the Cape Breton Regional Police on the shore in Sydney Mines on Jan. 1, 2017.
