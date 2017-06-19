Cyberbulling legislation on its way i...

Cyberbulling legislation on its way in Nova Scotia

21 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

With high-profile reports of bullying incidents and student suicides in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board in the news, the province's justice minister says new cyberbullying legislation will be introduced in the fall. Three students under the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board have died by suicide in the past six months.

Read more at Cape Breton Post.

