Controversial business proposal divides Charlotte County hospital group
The Concerned Citizens of Charlotte County, a group formed two years ago to defend the hospital and other provincial services, is divided after the Town of St. Stephen refused to endorse a proposal from a Fredericton businessman. A citizens group that was created two years ago to fight for the Charlotte County Hospital is in disarray after local officials rejected a controversial proposal from a Fredericton entrepreneur.
