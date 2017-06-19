Controversial business proposal divid...

Controversial business proposal divides Charlotte County hospital group

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Concerned Citizens of Charlotte County, a group formed two years ago to defend the hospital and other provincial services, is divided after the Town of St. Stephen refused to endorse a proposal from a Fredericton businessman. A citizens group that was created two years ago to fight for the Charlotte County Hospital is in disarray after local officials rejected a controversial proposal from a Fredericton entrepreneur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Sat Darly314 64
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jun 21 JW Chisholm 471
News Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu... Jun 15 not a Robot 1
News Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13) Jun 15 Ding 4
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Jun 6 The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May '17 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May '17 Storm damage 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC