Community walk, vigil to be held in wake of teen suicides in Cape Breton

A community walk and vigil to remember several teenagers who have taken their own lives in Cape Breton is being held Friday night. An organizer of the event says that the recent suicides of three teenagers amounts to a crisis and that the community is deeply saddened and in shock.

