'Come From Away' wins 3 Drama Desk Awards, including outstanding musical

The 9/11-inspired production was awarded the top prize at a ceremony held at New York's Town Hall on Sunday night. Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the co-creators of "Come From Away," won outstanding book of a musical.

Nova Scotia

