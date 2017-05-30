COLUMN: Books of Nova Scotia

COLUMN: Books of Nova Scotia

In continuing the honor of Canada's 150th birthday this year, the Nova Scotia Library Association and Nova Scotia's nine regional public library systems are sponsoring a province-wide library project to encourage the celebration of Nova Scotia's writers and citizens, ideas and attitudes, culture and environment, stories and treasures. The 150 Books of Influence is a compilation of 150 books that Nova Scotians feel have somehow influenced or defined them.

Nova Scotia

