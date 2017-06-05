Cluttered polling location frustrates Nova Scotia voter who uses wheelchair
John Yorke says he doesn't think enough work is done to make Nova Scotia polling stations truly accessible. A Nova Scotia man who uses a wheelchair said his polling location in last month's provincial election wasn't accessible enough, and he worries similar situations will keep people from casting ballots in the future.
