Centre Burlington woman originally charged with extortion pleads guilty to fraud

A Centre Burlington woman originally charged with two counts of extortion has pleaded guilty to the included offence of fraud. Tasha Nicole Farmer, 37, pleaded not guilty in March to charges of inducing a man with threats to expose an extramarital affair with the intent to obtain the sum of $2,700; and threatening to publish a defamatory libel - a notice of an extramarital affair - on Facebook, with the intent to extort money from a man.

