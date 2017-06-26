Ceiling collapses at Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation store in Wolfville
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation outlet in Wolfville has been heavily damaged after the roof of the building collapsed mid-afternoon on Monday. An employee who was inside the outlet at the time said a rumbling could be heard and then the ceiling bowed slightly, then caved in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
