Cape Breton shooting leads to gun, drug charges with more arrests expected
Part of Highway 252 in Skye Glen, N.S., was blocked off as part of the RCMP's investigation into the June 2 shooting. A June 2 shooting in Skye Glen, N.S., that injured a local dairy farmer has led to numerous charges against three Inverness County residents and RCMP say they expect more arrests as the investigation continues.
