Cape Breton school board suffers its third student death this year
The deaths of three students, including a 13-year-old girl who killed herself on Father's Day, have a Cape Breton school board looking for ways to increase supports as students wrap studies for the summer. The parents of Madison Wilson, of North Sydney, N.S., spoke out Tuesday after their daughter's death on Sunday.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|13 hr
|JW Chisholm
|471
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May '17
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May '17
|Bell
|1
