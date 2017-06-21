Cape Breton school board suffers its ...

Cape Breton school board suffers its third student death this year

The deaths of three students, including a 13-year-old girl who killed herself on Father's Day, have a Cape Breton school board looking for ways to increase supports as students wrap studies for the summer. The parents of Madison Wilson, of North Sydney, N.S., spoke out Tuesday after their daughter's death on Sunday.

