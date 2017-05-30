Cape Breton Regional Police help figh...

Cape Breton Regional Police help fight cancer

14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The annual hair buzz event is set for Friday, kicking off at 11:30 a.m. at Sobeys in Glace Bay. The event continues at Sobeys stores on Prince Street, Sydney at 1 p.m. and on King Street, North Sydney at 3 p.m. Cops Against Cancer is the local chapter of the national Cops for Cancer campaign that sees police and civilians shave their heads to raise awareness and money for those battling cancer.

