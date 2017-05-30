Cape Breton farmer released from hospital after shooting
Part of Highway 252 in Skye Glen, N.S., was blocked off as part of the RCMP's investigation into the shooting. Two people are in custody in Cape Breton after a Skye Glen farmer was shot in the leg on Friday evening.
