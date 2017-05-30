Canadians in London urged to exercise caution in wake of terror attack
The federal government is advising Canadians to be vigilant in the wake of Saturday night's deadly terrorist attack in London. The government and diplomats on the ground in London advised travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.
