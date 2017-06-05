Canadian arrested in New Zealand afte...

Canadian arrested in New Zealand after meth allegedly found in candles

20 hrs ago

Authorities in New Zealand say a 36-year-old Canadian man has been arrested after customs officers allegedly found 4.8 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of candles. The New Zealand Customs Service says the suspect was arrested in central Auckland on Friday after investigators linked him to the shipment.

Nova Scotia

