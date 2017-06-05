Breast cancer group devastated by loss of facility
Pink flowers planted on the grounds at the Tim Horton's Camp used to welcome eighty breast cancer survivors to their annual retreat, but no more. A cherished retreat for Nova Scotian female survivors of breast cancer has been cancelled and apparently evicted from its spot at the Tim Hortons Children's Camp facility in Tatamagouche.
