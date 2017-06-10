Break and enter charges follow Friday incident at Cabot Motorsports

A 30-year-old man will be in Sydney provincial court today to face charges related to a break and enter at Cabot Motorsports on Friday morning. Garth Gilbert Lafford - of no fixed address - is charged with break and enter and mischief after Cape Breton Regional Police responded an alarm at the Keltic Drive business at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday.

