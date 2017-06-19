Boy, 16, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Chelsie Probert
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the death earlier this month of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert in Dartmouth, say Halifax Regional Police. Probert was found "in medical distress," according to police, on the footpath in Farrell Street Park on June 6. She later died in hospital .
