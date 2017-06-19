Body found in Cape Breton's Mira River
A body has been found in Cape Breton's Mira River, but police have not said if it is that of a recreational fisherman who fell overboard from his boat on June 5. Cape Breton Regional Police said a passerby found a man's body around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday near the church in Albert Bridge. Earlier this month, Murray Reid, 56, fell overboard while fishing.
