Beluga rescued from N.B. river swims towards possible reunion with pod: group
A marine mammal group says a young beluga whale that was rescued from a New Brunswick river looks closer to being reuinted with a pod. The Group for Research and Education on Marine Mammals says the wayward whale was tracked swimming in waters often frequented by belugas on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Fri
|moldani
|470
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Jun 15
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Jun 15
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May '17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC