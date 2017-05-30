Bail hearing set for Sydney accused alleged to have killed veteran
A Sydney man charged in connection with fatal hit and run in March is to return to provincial court next week for a bail hearing. Thomas Joseph Smith, 26, of Townsend Street, is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death by texting while driving and driving while disqualified.
