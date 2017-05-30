Bail amounts forfeited after Cape Breton accused breach conditions
Three Cape Breton men who breached their bail conditions, including one whose charges were subsequently dismissed, were each ordered Thursday to forfeit all or a portion of their bail amounts. Despite none of the individuals being present in court for the forfeiture hearings, Supreme Court Justice Patrick Murray proceeded, noting he had received confirmation that each were properly served with the notice of hearing.
