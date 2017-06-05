B.C. man facing terror charges cheere...

B.C. man facing terror charges cheered 2014 Quebec, Ottawa attacks online: trial

An expert witness for the Crown has testified in British Columbia Supreme Court that a man charged with four terrorism-related offences cheered the killings of Canadian soldiers in Ottawa and Quebec in 2014. A trial for Othman Hamdan of Fort St. John, B.C., has begun with RCMP Const.

