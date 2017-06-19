B.C. Liberals to support ban on corporate, union donations to political parties
The B.C. Liberals say they are now ready to take big money out of politics following last month's election. Attorney General Andrew Wilkinson says the government's throne speech Thursday will include a plan to end corporate and union donations to political parties.
