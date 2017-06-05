Arson charges laid following Truro ho...

Arson charges laid following Truro house fire

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Truro Daily News

A Truro woman has been charged with arson in relation to a fire in a two-storey residence at 18 Laurie St. Melanie Barbara Banita Deagle, 27, of 1132 Prince St., Apt. A., has been charged with two counts of arson involving both disregard for human life and damage to property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap... Tue The Troll Stopper 7
News Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea... May 25 uk-criticizes-us-... 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) May 23 Christine 468
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta... May 17 Bell 1
News The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom... May 17 LMLS 1
Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region. May 14 gorillaman 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,601,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC