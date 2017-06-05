Arson charges laid following Truro house fire
A Truro woman has been charged with arson in relation to a fire in a two-storey residence at 18 Laurie St. Melanie Barbara Banita Deagle, 27, of 1132 Prince St., Apt. A., has been charged with two counts of arson involving both disregard for human life and damage to property.
