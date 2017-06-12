Alberta premier says opponents should...

Alberta premier says opponents should stand down if won't fight for human rights

Read more: The News

Notley says any politician who wants to lead modern-day Albertans must either step up and speak out on fundamental issues like human rights or stand down from running. Notley made the comments after Wildrose Party staffer Cody Johnston was hectored and abused by fellow party supporters on social media over the weekend for announcing he was attending Edmonton's Pride parade.

Nova Scotia

