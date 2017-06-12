Alberta premier says opponents should stand down if won't fight for human rights
Notley says any politician who wants to lead modern-day Albertans must either step up and speak out on fundamental issues like human rights or stand down from running. Notley made the comments after Wildrose Party staffer Cody Johnston was hectored and abused by fellow party supporters on social media over the weekend for announcing he was attending Edmonton's Pride parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Thu
|not a Robot
|1
|Allister MacGillivray named to Order of Canada (Jul '13)
|Thu
|Ding
|4
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC