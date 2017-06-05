Alberta man charged with leaving threatening message for public safety minister
An Alberta man has been charged with making threats in a phone message that police say was left for Canada's public safety minister. Police say the force's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team in Alberta identified a suspect from the message and officers arrested him on Thursday in Airdrie, north of Calgary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former navy officer loses gay discrimination ap...
|Jun 6
|The Troll Stopper
|7
|Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active sea...
|May 25
|uk-criticizes-us-...
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|May 23
|Christine
|468
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Netflix plans 'download zones' in Ontario cotta...
|May 17
|Bell
|1
|The feminine side of bodybuilding: Yarmouth wom...
|May 17
|LMLS
|1
|Thinking of moving from Ontario to Halifax region.
|May 14
|gorillaman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC